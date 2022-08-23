Oak Bay police investigate string of residential break-ins

Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are investigating a string of residential break-ins over the weekend.

The first incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of Granite Street.

Investigators say a man entered a residence through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware.

A neighbour saw the perpetrator leave the scene and described him to police as a 25- to 30-year-old white man, standing 5'9" and wearing dark shorts, a dark or checkered shirt and a large, dark backpack.

The man had a tattoo on his arm and was clean-shaven with closely shaved hair.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., another Oak Bay resident called 911 to report a break-and-enter in progress at his home in the 3100-block of Rutland Road.

The man said he returned to his home and confronted an intruder in the foyer, who said he had come to let the family's dog outside because it was barking. The intruder fled the property and police arrived to search the area but could not locate him.

It was later determined that $700 worth of electronics were taken from the home. The dog was found unharmed.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6' tall with a slim build. He was wearing cargo pants, a grey T-shirt, and a black medical mask. Police say the man was carrying a black backpack and riding a full-suspension mountain bike.

Less than an hour later, Oak Bay police responded to a third report of a residential break-in, this time in the 3100-block of Beach Drive. The perpetrator fled the scene before police arrived. A rear patio door was not secured, police said.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the residence, which showed a man matching the description from the previous robbery. Investigators say no property was reported stolen from the home.

All three break-ins are still under investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance images related to the incidents is asked to contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.