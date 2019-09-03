

The trial for an Oak Bay father accused of murdering his two young daughters continues Tuesday.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of four year-old Aubrey and six year-old Chloe, whose bodies were found in their beds in Berry's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry concluded his time on the stand last week and testified that he and his children were attacked by an unknown assailant. More witnesses are expected to be called.

