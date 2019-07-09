

A mother is back on the witness stand Tuesday in the trial of her ex-partner who is accused of murdering their two young daughters in Oak Bay in 2017.

Sarah Cotton began her chilling testimony Monday at the trial of Andrew Berry, who stands accused of second-degree murder in the deaths of four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe.

The girls' bodies were found in Berry's Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Cross-examination continued Tuesday with the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, being asked by Berry’s lawyer about text and email exchanges with Berry about co-parenting details.

Cotton rejected the lawyer’s suggestion that she and her ex had face-to-face communications about co-parenting. She maintained that following a court order regarding custody, they only communicated about their daughters via emails, texts and phone calls.

"Andrew would not communicate with me face to face," Cotton told the court Tuesday.

She told the court she was very upset about a May 2017 court decision that gave Berry 40 per cent custody of the girls.

She was also upset about the custody schedule, which she said involved too much back-and-forth between the two parents.

Cotton agreed with Berry’s lawyer that he was frequently late in dropping off the girls. She said it made her concerned and she found it disrespectful.

During cross-examination Monday, the jury heard about an email sent by Cotton to a friend in May of 2017, expressing her concern about possible gambling debts incurred by Berry.

The email referred to a “gut feeling” Cotton had that Berry had “people after him re: gambling debts.”

Cotton said her concern arose following an incident in which Berry’s living room window had been smashed several months earlier.

Cross-examination of Sarah Cotton is expected to continue through Tuesday and potentially later into the week.