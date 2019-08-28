

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





An Oak Bay father accused of murdering his two young daughters on Christmas Day 2017 is back under cross-examination Wednesday.

Under questioning by a Crown prosecutor Tuesday, Andrew Berry told the court his daughters entered his apartment about one minute before he did on that day. He said followed them after, collecting their snow gear in the hallway.

Berry testified that it was the last moment he saw his daughters alive. He said he then entered his bedroom where he was tackled by a man and stabbed.

Berry testified that after being stabbed, he lost consciousness before coming to and stumbling into his daughter Chloe's room, where he says he discovered her dead.

Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of four year-old Aubrey and six year-old Chloe, whose bodies were found in their beds in Berry's Beach Drive apartment.

Berry is due back on the stand Wednesday for more cross-examination.

Live updates from court can be found here, starting at 10 a.m.