

CTV Vancouver Island





The much-anticipated murder trial of Andrew Berry is expected to get underway tomorrow in Vancouver.

Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry in Oak Bay.

The bodies of the sisters were discovered in their father's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

Jury selection is wrapping up and the Crown is expected to give its opening statement Tuesday morning.

The trial was moved to Vancouver but is being streamed live into the Victoria courthouse for members of the public to view.

The jury has been told to expect the trial to last three to four months.

A cause of death has not been released to the public.

The children's mother, Sarah Cotton, raised money last year for two initiatives in the girls' honour; the Mary Manning Centre, which counsels children affected by abuse; and the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund at Christ Church Cathedral School, where Chloe was a Grade 1 student.

None of the allegations against Berry has been proven in court.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.