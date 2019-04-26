OAK BAY – It began more than a decade ago when Yvonne walked into a thrift store and noticed an owl looking back at her. "I saw it and thought, 'Oh cool!" Yvonne recalls spotting her first door-knocker, shaped like a bird. "And once you have one, you see them everywhere."

Since then, Yvonne has collected dozens of door-knockers. Most are bought at thrift stores, some were discovered during trips abroad, none cost more than four dollars. You can see many of them attached to a door standing in her front yard. "Every house, every garden," Yvonne says. "needs a bit of whimsy."

She and her husband Raymond start attaching them to the door about five years ago. It was around the same time he was diagnosed with a rare brain condition. "It definitely gave me something to do that was easy," Raymond explains. Even more than providing him with a sense of accomplishment, the eclectic collection offers a visual treat. "I think it's quite fun," he says. "Every time I look at it, it gives me a smile!"

That's one of the reasons Yvonne and Raymond moved the collection from their backyard to the front – to share the smiles they were receiving with other people passing by. "It's just a bit of humour," she smiles. "Everybody has to have a little humour about themselves!"

And when happiness starts knock on the door of your life, she hopes you'll let it in.