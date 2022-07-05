Northwest Deuce Days returning to Victoria for 2022 show

The popular Northwest Deuce Days classic car event is returning to Victoria next week.

From July 14 to July 17, roughly 1,200 collector vehicles from across the world will be on the streets of Victoria for the four-day event.

The classic cars, all built before 1952, will arrive on Thursday, with events and drive-bys scheduled to take place around Greater Victoria on Friday and Saturday.

The main showcase in Victoria's Inner Harbour will kick off on Sunday, July 17.

DECADES-OLD EVENT

Northwest Deuce Days is only held once every three years, with this year's show marking the 10th time the event has been put on. The first Northwest Deuce Days launched in 1998.

During the last show in 2019, two full sailings of the MV Coho were booked by classic car owners and enthusiasts, bringing with them a roughly $2 million surge to the local economy, according to Destination Greater Victoria.

The stars of the show are the titular "Deuces," which are 1932 Ford Coupes, affectionately nicknamed "Deuces" due to the two in the year that they were made.

In 2019, about 600 of the 1,400 classic cars that landed in Victoria were Deuces.

Thousands of vintage cars are back in Victoria for a popular event that's only held once every three years – Northwest Deuce Days. July 18, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)

For the first time ever, Northwest Deuce Days will be hosted by Destination Greater Victoria.

The tourism group took over the event from founder Al Clark, who said last year that the event was becoming too sprawling and expensive for him to lead.

"Northwest Deuce Days has been a labour of love," said Clark in a statement in 2021.

"This is a good time for me to take a step back knowing that the spirit of the event, that was founded in friendships and shared passion for these iconic cars, lives on," he said.