North Saanich wins injunction against man who argued illegal rental suites provide necessary affordable housing

The Victoria courthouse as seen on November 3, 2021. (CTV News) The Victoria courthouse as seen on November 3, 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario