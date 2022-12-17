North Saanich wins injunction against man who argued illegal rental suites provide necessary affordable housing
The District of North Saanich has won an injunction against a landowner who has constructed or converted several structures on his property into housing, contrary to local zoning bylaws.
Kenneth Rawlins, who owns the land, told the B.C. Supreme Court that the rental suites he created provide necessary affordable housing in a community suffering from a lack of it. He also argued that the rental income he receives from the suites allows him to afford to keep the property.
"The respondent points out that the rental levels he charges are low to moderate (below market rents), and that he has not increased the rents on the units for a number of years for long-term tenants," wrote Justice Ardith Walkem in her decision, which was issued Wednesday.
"The tenant of the main dwelling unit is a single parent with two children. The tenant of the basement suite has a mental disability and lives in the suite rent-free, in exchange for helping with the yard work. The respondent argues that the current tenants are long-term renters whose lives will be disrupted if the orders sought by the district are granted. The respondent points out that there have been no public complaints about the well-maintained property."
REZONING PLANNED, BUT NOT IN PLACE
According to the decision, Rawlins and the district have been at odds over the land for more than a decade.
The owner initially purchased the land with the goal of subdividing it, court documents indicate. In 2009 and 2010, he approached the district about subdivision, and was told that his property would likely be rezoned for multi-family dwellings in the future.
Indeed, North Saanich's Official Community Plan calls for the 1.1-acre property on East Saanich Road to be rezoned as multi-family residential, a designation that would allow up to 23 units to be constructed on the lot, according to the court decision.
That zoning is not in place currently, however, and the district petitioned the court for an injunction to compel Rawlins to comply with the existing zoning.
"The district points out that the respondent owns another home where he lives," Walkem wrote. "The property and the respondent’s home are each worth over a million (dollars). The district therefore disputes any hardship argument on his personal behalf. The district argues that the respondent is not free to unilaterally disregard zoning and building bylaws, and that it is the public interest which is harmed if such actions are allowed."
THE SUITES
According to the court decision, the property has the following units on it:
- A suite comprised of the entire upper level of the main single-family dwelling
- An unauthorized secondary suite on the lower level of the main single-family dwelling
- An accessory building, permitted as an office/studio, but constructed into a suite without authorization, described in the decision as a "guest cottage"
- A detached garage, permitted as a single-storey detached garage, but onto which an upper floor was constructed to create a suite without authorization, described as a "carriage house"
- An under-construction building for which the district issued a stop work order, alleging that it was being constructed as another dwelling
- A trailer/RV at the rear of property with permanent service hook-ups
Three of these suites – the main dwelling, the basement suite and the guest cottage – are currently tenanted, according to the decision.
'THE LAW IS CLEAR'
In addition to citing the hardship he and his tenants would face if the injunction were granted, Rawlins argued that other rental suites in the district are also illegal, and have not faced similar actions.
Walkem dismissed this argument, noting that "the law is clear" on injunctions for bylaw infractions.
"Once breach of the district’s bylaw(s) is shown, and the local government applies for a statutory injunction, the injunction ought to be granted, barring exceptional circumstances," she wrote. "The district is presumed to be enforcing the public right."
The judge concluded that current zoning regulations could allow for either the basement or the guest cottage to be brought into compliance, but not both.
"The combination of buildings, and the manner in which they were built or renovated for use, beyond their permitted use, are in contravention of both the zoning bylaw and the building bylaw," Walkem wrote. "It is not open to property owners to circumvent the jurisdiction of the district by building or renovating residences as they see fit. To allow this approach would be contrary to the public interest and defeat the purpose of the district’s zoning and building bylaws."
The judge granted the district's application for the injunction, which is intended to "prevent the continued occupancy" of the rental suites and "decommission" them.
The injunction won't take effect right away, however.
"Given the difficulty the tenants may face in finding alternative accommodation, and taking into consideration the hardship that will be experienced by the tenants, the operation of the injunction is suspended for a period of eight months regarding the basement suite and guest cottage," Walkem wrote. "During that time, if the parties wish to do so, it may be possible for them to reach an agreement which would allow the respondent to bring some of the units into compliance."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada, industry insiders say, with inflation and labour shortages cited as major factors behind the increase.
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
James Webb Telescope reveals previously unseen newborn stars: study
A study of early images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope has apparently revealed previously obscured newborn stars thousands of light years away from Earth.
Rihanna shares first glimpse of child with A$AP Rocky in adorable TikTok video
On Saturday morning, Rihanna posted a video of what appears to be their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam murder victim's brother speaks out
Before she was the victim of homicide, Stephanie Forster was an award-winning entrepreneur, a volunteer and a big sister.
-
Snow in Lower Mainland, bitter cold in northwest, central B.C.: weather alert
An arctic outflow is bringing another snowy storm to the Lower Mainland, while frostbite warnings are in effect for central and northwestern B.C.
-
Islamic Relief Canada prepares winter kits for Metro Vancouver homeless population
Members of Islamic Relief Canada spent their Saturday afternoon preparing hundreds of winter kits for the Metro Vancouver homeless population.
Edmonton
-
Alberta has new parliamentary secretary focused on protecting Charter rights, civil liberties
Alberta's premier revealed she had appointed a parliamentary secretary for "civil liberties" earlier this week to help protect Charter rights, free speech on campuses and firearm rights.
-
'Don't risk drinking and driving': EPS holiday checkstop campaign in full swing
Police officers are reminding drivers in the Edmonton area to find alternative ways home if they have consumed alcohol or drugs as the holiday checkstop campaign has launched.
-
Dostal makes 46 saves as visiting Ducks down Oilers
Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks stunned the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after two 'random attacks' on Toronto subway
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with two “random attacks” on the subway earlier this week.
-
Some businesses report 40% loss in revenue during Dundas Street sinkhole repair: BIA chair
Some businesses in Little Portugal lost more than 40 per cent in revenue during a three-week closure of a portion of Dundas Street West for sinkhole repairs, the neighbourhood’s Business Improvement Area (BIA) chair says.
-
Richmond Hill shooting leaves man injured; three suspects sought
York Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a shooting in Richmond Hill left a man wounded.
Calgary
-
Alberta has new parliamentary secretary focused on protecting Charter rights, civil liberties
Alberta's premier revealed she had appointed a parliamentary secretary for "civil liberties" earlier this week to help protect Charter rights, free speech on campuses and firearm rights.
-
Veterans Association Food Bank spreads holiday warmth on bitterly cold day
It might have been frosty outside Saturday, but there were a lot of warm feelings generated by the Veteran's Food Bank of Southern Alberta.
-
One dead in early-morning fire in Drumheller
A man is dead following a house fire in Drumheller early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
COP15 nature negotiations racing to finish line but disagreements still plentiful
The draft text of a new agreement to protect nature from destructive human behaviour is still littered with disagreement as COP15 talks in Montreal barrel toward their conclusion on Monday. With one million species facing extinction this century and a majority of both land and marine environments already significantly altered by human activities, the 196 nations in the UN biodiversity convention are seeking a bold new agreement that halts further destruction of nature and seeks to restore what has already been lost.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
Atlantic
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives
One of the Nova Scotia counties where the mass shooting took place in 2020 is planning to seek proposals for local policing, including alternatives to the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
-
Three arrested following break-ins at 40 condos, apartments in Winnipeg
Three people are facing charges following a rash of break-ins at 40 condos and apartment complexes across the city.
-
How a Winnipeg costume designer gave Santa Claus a new twist in Hollywood
A Winnipeg costume designer's work is turning heads in Hollywood, with her Manitoba-made creations hitting the big screen.
Kitchener
-
'The best part is raising awareness': 9-year-old Stratford boy raises money for Juvenile Arthritis
A little boy from Stratford is giving new meaning to the saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
-
Shoppers enjoy final weekend of the Kitchener Winter Artisan Market
On the final weekend before Christmas, shoppers headed to the Kitchener Market for some last-minute gifts at the Winter Artisan Market.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Regina
-
'Priority of the people lost to council': Housing advocates frustrated over lack of public debate on homelessness funding
Community organizations and housing advocates are speaking out after the City of Regina's budget debate came to a close Friday evening.
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
Charitable donations in Sask. drop 30 per cent in a decade: Fraser Institute
Charitable donations in Saskatchewan have fallen consistently over the past decade, according to a new report.
Barrie
-
Crash in Bracebridge sends snowmobiler to hospital in critical condition
A snowmobiler has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition after a crash with a parked vehicle on Saturday in Bracebridge.
-
Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely
A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Saskatoon
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
-
Charitable donations in Sask. drop 30 per cent in a decade: Fraser Institute
Charitable donations in Saskatchewan have fallen consistently over the past decade, according to a new report.
-
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATE
UPDATE | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
As part of the ongoing homicide investigation, North Bay Police Service has identified the 33-year-old murder victim from Saturday morning.
-
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada, industry insiders say, with inflation and labour shortages cited as major factors behind the increase.
-
Sault murder suspected arrested
The suspect in the Albert Street West homicide investigation in the Sault has been arrested Saturday.