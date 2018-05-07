

Chandler Grieve, CTV Vancouver Island





After a decade of serving as North Saanich mayor, Alice Finall is retiring from political office and won’t be seeking re-election in October.

The decision means that North Saanich will be the only municipality within the Capital Regional District in which the incumbent mayor won’t be on the ballot.

A retired lawyer, Finall was first elected mayor in 2008. She was re-elected in 2011, and then again in 2014.

“The District of North Saanich is unique in its structure, active agricultural industry and world class commercial sector,” Finall said in a statement announcing her retirement. “More importantly, there continues to be a need for controlled and balanced growth to protect the values and livability of the area.”

Local businessman Stephen Weller and current North Saanich councillor Geoff Orr have both declared their plans to run for the mayor’s seat.

The 2018 BC Municipal General elections will be held on Saturday October 20th, 2018.