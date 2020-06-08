VICTORIA -- The Municipality of North Cowichan has launched its Alternative Approval Process (AAP) for construction of a new North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP station.

In order for the project to move forward, the municipality must hear from residents during the APP, as construction requires North Cowichan to borrow a $48-million loan which would be paid back through an annual tax increase from residents.

If at least 10 per cent of all North Cowichan residents or property owners oppose the proposal, North Cowichan will have to reassess its construction plan.

Approximately 40 per cent of the project ($19.2 million) would be paid by North Cowichan residents while the remaining 60 per cent would be paid back to the municipality by the RCMP.

To fund the project, the municipality says that an approximate four per cent tax increase would be introduced between 2021 to 2024. North Cowichan estimates that each taxpayer would see an increase of $71 per year to pay for the project.

“The existing RCMP building is in poor condition, with ongoing issues such as rodents, leaking, flooding, and lack of adequate space for staff,” said North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring in a statement Monday.

“Not only that, but many of the services that will be brought under one roof in the new facility are currently spread out across different communities and buildings which makes it more difficult to access them,” he said.

According to the municipality, the current North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment was built in 1980. The building was originally designed for a team of roughly 30 people. Now, the detachment has grown to 85 people, including 62 RCMP members and 23 support staff.

The municipality says that the new detachment would be larger than the current facility and will include spaces for the Forensic Identification Services, South Island Traffic Services and Indigenous Policing forces.

“Bringing municipal, provincial, and Indigenous police members together under one roof, along with Forensic Identification Services and South Island Traffic Services will allow for more efficient policing in our community,” said Siebring.

North Cowichan residents and property owners can submit an elector response form, which outlines whether or not they approve of the new RCMP facility, by visit the municipality’s website here.

The forms can be submitted between June 12 and July 14.