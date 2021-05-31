VICTORIA -- Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing to the public for help with their investigation into a house fire that killed a North Cowichan senior on Christmas Day.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP identified the victim for the first time Monday as 79-year-old Frederick Allen Jones.

The man’s body was found after police and firefighters responded to a fully engulfed home on Grieve Road.

Police have not said what specific information they are hoping the public can provide.

“Sometimes the smallest piece of information is the key investigators are looking for,” said lead investigator Cpl. Jen Morgan in a statement Monday. “We hope someone will be able to provide this.”

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact Morgan at 250-746-2119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.