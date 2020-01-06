VICTORIA -- A North Cowichan man has pleaded guilty to beating a woman and holding her against her will in his rural island property in 2017.

Kehar Garry Sangha, now 54, pleaded guilty to the crimes of aggravated assault and forceful confinement in Duncan provincial court on Monday.

In an agreed submission of facts laid out by the Crown in court, Sangha admitted to the crimes, which sent the victim, who was a tenant of his North Cowichan property, to hospital for serious injuries after she escaped from his home twice in April 2017.

On Monday, the court heard that the victim was tied to a chair with belts, wires and handcuffs before breaking free of her restraints and fleeing Sangha's home. On this first escape attempt, witnesses at a neighbouring property said that they saw the woman running through a field on the property before being recaptured by Sangha in a pickup truck.

The next day, the victim convinced Sangha to allow her to return to her suite to rest, which she then used as an opportunity to make a second escape. On this second escape, the woman was able to flag down a local glass company contractor, who then picked her up in his work vehicle and helped her contact 911.

Following the harrowing incident, the woman was treated in hospital for a number of injuries including a fractured cheekbone, lacerations across her body, bruises and cuts on her wrists from where the handcuffs were placed. The victim spent approximately two weeks in hospital for treatment, which included the placement of a metal plate in her face where her cheekbone was fractured.

The court also heard on Monday that since the woman's imprisonment, she has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and some loss of feeling in her hands.

After the victim was freed, a search of Sangha's property and truck by police revealed a bag of ropes, wires, handcuffs and the victim’s identification. Police also found DNA matches and traces of the woman's blood inside his truck.

Sangha was then arrested in 2017, and has been held in custody ever since.

In court, the defence said that Sangha was remorseful for what he had done and that his actions were a result of a drug-fueled episode.

“I’m very ashamed of my behavior and the damage that this has done to my family and I am very sorry for my actions,” said Sangha on Monday.

The defence said that Sangha has been sober for the two years that has been in custody.

The Crown is seeking more than five years in prison with two years probation. Before the charges, Sangha had no previous criminal record.