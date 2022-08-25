North Cowichan cracking down on contaminated recycling

The Municipality of North Cowichan says it is stepping up inspections of residential recycling bins after discovering its recycling contamination rate is three times higher than what's allowed under the provincial Recycle BC program.

Municipal staff say contaminated bins will be left at the roadside by collectors in an effort to reduce the municipality's current contamination rate of nine per cent to below the allowable three per cent.

North Cowichan says Recycle BC can levy fines against the municipality if its recycling loads are found to be contaminated with non-recyclable materials at the sorting depot.

The most common contaminants include garbage, kitchen waste and organics, electronics, Styrofoam, glass, plastic bags and plastic film, according to staff.

The municipality says bagged recycling is also a problem, noting that all materials in recycling bins should be loose. Though the yellow recycling bags some residents use are acceptable.

Recycle BC is the not-for-profit organization responsible for residential recycling throughout the province.