SAANICH -- Saanich police say no one was seriously injured in a four-car crash, on the Pat Bay Highway.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 17 northbound, between Royal Oak and Haliburton Road. Police say Saanich firefighters extracted one driver who was trapped. One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police closed part of the highway to traffic temporarily.