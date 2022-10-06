No risk to public as Saanich police cordon off section of Lochside Trail

Saanich police say there's no risk to the general public after officers blocked off a section of the Lochside Trail Thursday afternoon.

Saanich police spokesperson D/Sgt. Damian Kowalewich says detectives are at the trail investigating the scene.

Police are asking pedestrians, cyclist and drivers to be patient as investigators process the area.

Saanich police are expected to provide further details later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.