No risk to public as Saanich police cordon off section of Lochside Trail

Police are pictured at the Lochside Trail in Saanich, B.C. (Sarah Bernier) Police are pictured at the Lochside Trail in Saanich, B.C. (Sarah Bernier)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support

Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

From left; Tim Hortons, Skip The Dishes, Canadian Tire logos (from left, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson; Skip The Dishes; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario