No risk to public after man shot in Comox: RCMP

Police say a man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a shotgun in Comox, B.C., over the weekend.

Comox Valley RCMP say a man called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report that he'd been shot in the leg.

The man had called from a park in the 2000-block of Wallace Road, and when police arrived they found the man as well as a double-barrel shotgun.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say he's expected to recover.

"There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to the public," said Const. Monika Terragni in a statement Thursday.

"Investigators have interviewed witnesses and all parties involved in this incident are known to police," she said.

Anyone who has information on the shooting who hasn't yet spoken with police is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.