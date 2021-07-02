VICTORIA -- Health officials have found no new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region since Wednesday.

Across B.C., there were 84 new cases identified over the two-day period ending Friday, the health ministry has announced. The new cases include 49 cases found on Thursday and 35 new cases identified on Friday.

B.C. has now reported 147,705 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,160 cases found in the island region.

Health officials say two more COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in B.C., bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,756.

None of the recent deaths were recorded in the island region, where the pandemic has killed 41 people.

“Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a statement Friday.

There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including six people in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 10 active cases Friday, including two in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and none in the North Island.

As of Friday, approximately 78.7 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.5 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Meanwhile, 35.2 per cent of B.C. adults have received both doses of vaccine, while 32.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received both doses.

The province has administered 5,124,693 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 1,526,711 second doses.