NANAIMO -- A busy intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway has reopened after a semi-trailer crashed with a pickup truck and jack-knifed into a ditch on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway (Highway 19), where it connects with Highway 19A in the city’s north end.

Police say the driver of the 2013 Dodge pickup truck was stopped at a red light at the off-ramp heading onto Highway 19A.

The driver became districted by his young son and started rolling into the intersection, where the southbound semi-trailer crashed into the truck while travelling through a green light, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Police say witnesses shared similar accounts with RCMP, and police are now reviewing dashcam video of the crash.

Fortunately, police say no one was injured during the collision.

The intersection was closed in both directions for about an hour Monday morning as police investigated the scene.

A heavy-duty tow truck was brought in to remove the semi-trailer from the ditch. Fire crews also doused the area with water to prevent any fire starts.