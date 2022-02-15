No injuries reported after cement truck flips in Saanich

No injuries were reported after a cement truck flipped over on a busy roadway in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Several police cars were on scene at the intersection of Interurban Road and Marigold Road, where traffic was reduced to a single lane.

Ralmax employees were removing cement from the fully loaded truck before attempting to right it again with a crane and tow truck.

The truck was turning left from Interurban Road onto Marigold Road when it tipped over. (CTV News)

Traffic is expected to be delayed through the area Tuesday afternoon.