No injuries after water balloons smash through windshields along Vancouver Island highway

The windshields of two vehicles were shattered on Monday evening after two young men allegedly threw water balloons off a highway overpass.

Saanich police were called to the overpass around 10:30 p.m. for reports of the damage.

The drivers did not initially know what caused the damage, but could tell it was some sort of large, heavy object, police say.

"The weight of the water balloons and the height at which they were dropped combined to create enough force to completely smash the windshields," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

"The drivers of the vehicles were not injured and fortunately did not lose control of their vehicles after the impact," he said.

Officers went to the overpass near Mackenzie Avenue and Interurban Road and reportedly found two men with a bucket of water balloons beside them.

Police say there was evidence on the damaged vehicles that indicated that it was water balloons that shattered the windshields.

The two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested for mischief under $5,000.