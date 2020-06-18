Advertisement
Victoria News
No injuries after house fire in Campbell River
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 7:57AM PDT
The Campbell River Fire Department posted video of the inferno on its Twitter account. (Campbell River Fire/Twitter)
VICTORIA -- No one is injured after a massive house fire in Campbell River Wednesday evening.
Firefighters responded to a fire at home on Murray Place before 9:30 p.m.
"All occupants were able to get out without injury," the department said.
Images show a home completely engulfed in flames.
Murray Place is a small cul-de-sac in the area of Rockland Road and South Alder Street, southeast of the city centre.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.