VICTORIA -- No one is injured after a massive house fire in Campbell River Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at home on Murray Place before 9:30 p.m.

The Campbell River Fire Department posted video of the inferno on its Twitter account.

"All occupants were able to get out without injury," the department said.

Images show a home completely engulfed in flames.

Murray Place is a small cul-de-sac in the area of Rockland Road and South Alder Street, southeast of the city centre.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.