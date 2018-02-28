

There were no injuries reported after a passenger bus caught fire on a busy downtown Victoria street during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

The 20-passenger Wilson's Transportation bus was stopped at a red light at Blanshard and Fort streets when smoke started to fill the bus, company owner John Wilson told CFAX 1070.

No one else was on board and the driver got off the bus as it started to catch fire.

Dramatic photos and videos of the fully engulfed bus starting streaming in on social media around 8:30 a.m.

A large plume of black smoke was visible around the city.

Wilson said the driver believed the smoke was coming from the back of the bus, which will now be inspected by the company.

The incident shut down Blanshard at Fort as crews extinguished the blaze. The route was ropened just before 10 a.m.