No injuries after car smashes through Victoria apartment

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an apartment building in Victoria's Jubilee area.

Victoria police say the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a building near the intersection of Fort Street and Lee Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a car crashed completely through a unit of the building.

Police say the resident of the suite had just left the room "moments before the crash," and that no was injured in the collision, including the resident and driver.

Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which caused extensive damage. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250) 995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.