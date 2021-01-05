VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP investigators say that foul play has been "ruled out" after a man was discovered dead on Boxing Day.

The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit began its investigation on Dec. 26 after a 59-year-old man of no fixed address was found deceased in the 400-block of Fitzwilliam Street in the early morning.

On Dec. 31, a forensic autopsy was completed which helped determine that no foul play was involved in the incident, say police.

When the deceased man was first discovered, Mounties say they received reports of loud noises and voices around 11 p.m. on Dec. 25 near where the man was found.

Police now say the noises were unrelated to the man’s passing.

"Investigators are confident and have concluded that these reports were not connected to his death," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing its own investigation and has been notified of the RCMP’s findings.