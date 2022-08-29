No employees injured after armed robbery in Nanaimo, B.C., police say

Nanaimo RCMP say they are investigating a knifepoint robbery that occurred at a local 7-Eleven last week.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 477 Terminal Ave. on Aug. 20 for a report of the robbery.

Two men walked into the business around 5 a.m. before one man pulled out a knife and walked behind the counter to demand cash, police say.

The man was handed an undisclosed amount of cash from a till before the pair left the store.

Mounties say they arrived at the 7-Eleven "within minutes" of the incident but were unable to locate the men.

No workers were injured in the robbery and police say they were connected with Nanaimo RCMP victim services.

Police are now hoping to identify the two men who entered the store and released a surveillance photo of the pair, which shows the face of the man that allegedly pulled out the knife.

The first individual is described as white man with a thin build who stood at a medium height. He had a moustache and was wearing a blue hoodie, dark baseball cap, dark shorts and runners at the time.

The second man is described as wearing a black mask, a plaid jacket with a black hoodie underneath, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.