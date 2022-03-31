No COVID deaths reported in Island Health as 56 new cases added

B.C. health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the Island Health region Thursday, though two deaths were confirmed in B.C., both in the Fraser Health region.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,998, including 239 deaths that occurred in the Vancouver Island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the past 24 hours, 249 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia, including 56 recorded in Island Health.

Across the province, 281 people are in hospital with the disease, including 42 patients receiving critical care.

On Vancouver Island, 44 people are in hospital with the illness, up from 43 reported Wednesday and 36 recorded a week ago on March 24.

Meanwhile, three patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, down from four reported Wednesday, and the same total recorded on March 24.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 28, 64 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including four patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, 90.8 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 57.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.