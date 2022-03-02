No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health as 10 confirmed elsewhere in B.C.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One million refugees flee Ukraine, Russians besiege ports

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10

The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario