No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health, 14 deaths across B.C.

Fourteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported in British Columbia over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.

Seven of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region, five were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two were in Interior Health, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 2,946 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 227 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 689 new cases of the disease recorded in B.C. since Friday, including 280 cases identified on Saturday, 211 on Sunday and 198 on Monday.

The Vancouver Island region added 102 new cases over the weekend, according to the ministry.

Across the province, 359 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 52 people are in hospital with the illness, up form 47 reported Friday but down from 63 confirmed a week ago on March 7.

Meanwhile, three patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Friday and on March 7.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 14, 79 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients who required critical care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 56.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.