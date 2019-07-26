

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP say they have spoken to the suspect in an alleged sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail and decided not to bring criminal charges against him.

Police released a sketch of the man earlier this month. He was wanted for an incident that occurred on the trail near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford on July 9.

A 16-year-old girl was walking on the trail around 1 p.m., when the man allegedly approached her and asked her for directions. After she gave them, the man shook her hand, pulled her into a hug and began to kiss her neck, police said. She pushed him away, at which point he thanked her and left.

Police said Friday that they received several tips from the public that helped them identify the suspect.

He was "fully cooperative" with investigators from the West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit, police said.

"The investigation has been concluded and investigators have determined that criminal charges will not be forwarded in this incident," said Const. Nancy Saggar in a release. "We want to thank the public for calling in the tips and helping us with this investigation."