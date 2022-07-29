No campfire ban on Vancouver Island this long weekend

Campers are happy to hear that campfires will not be banned on Vancouver Island heading into the B.C. Day long weekend, though officials are still warning people to be careful.

Autumn Mooney, a camper at the Pacific Playgrounds in Black Creek, B.C., said she was relieved that campfires will be allowed this weekend despite the hot, dry weather.

"They’re pretty important to people that come in because that’s part of the camping experience, right?" she told CTV News on Thursday.

However, Mooney is a former campground host and spent several years fighting forest fires in Alberta. She says campers should always monitor their fires.

"It’s pretty important that we keep them under wraps. Some people come in and they want to make a bonfire and we can’t do that," she said.

The former firefighter says she was a little surprised but pleased that the Coastal Fire Centre is allowing campfires this weekend.

Fire information officer Julia Caranci says that weather conditions are much better than the last long weekend during Canada Day.

"It's a huge long weekend, it's a huge camping weekend," she said. "We know there's going to be a lot of people out there. Look at what the weather's going to be like, much better than for the July 1 weekend."

SAFETY ADVICE

But with that privilege of having campfires comes responsibility, and firefighters are urging campers to take precautions.

"You want to make sure the area around the campfire is down to mineral soil, which means we want to get rid of all the dry leaves and materials so if a spark does get out there it’s just going to land on the dirt and not go anywhere," said Oyster River Fire Rescue Chief Bruce Green.

When a fire is lit, make sure you have ample water on hand to put it out as well.

Green says that some methods of putting out a fire, like throwing sand on one, are not as effective as water.

"For us it’s a horrible way to put it out because when you cover it up with sand all you're doing is keeping the heat in there," he said.

Campers should enjoy their campfires this weekend, because the Coastal Fire Centre says that if conditions continue to stay warm, a campfire ban is likely to be imposed in the coming weeks.