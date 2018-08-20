

CTV Vancouver Island





What appeared to be a possible break in a decades-old murder case in Metchosin has been shot down as a false lead.

On Friday, Mounties shut down a construction site at the Canadian Forces Rocky Point Ammunition Depot after a worker found a stack of newspaper clippings in a building slated for demolition.

The newspaper clippings contained stories on the murder of Shannon Guyatt, who was killed by her husband Doug in 1992.

Guyatt's body has never been found, and police believe her husband disposed of her remains on national defence property, where he used to work as a firefighter.

Military police who found the clippings called an RCMP major crimes unit to investigate.

On Monday, police confirmed the discovery doesn't hold any significance to the cold case or shed any light on the location of Guyatt's body.

The investigation has since been closed and workers have resumed construction at the site.