Vancouver Island's newest Member of Parliament was officially sworn in at a ceremony in Ottawa Monday.

The addition of Green Party MP Paul Manly means leader Elizabeth May no longer holds the only Green seat in the House of Commons.

Manly won the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection early this month.

Immediately after his victori, Manly told a crowd of jubilant supporters that he will work hard to do better for the community.

“How we can change the economy that we are working in to protect the environment that we need for our health, for our children, for our grandchildren,” he said.

Manly added that governments should stop subsidizing the “old” economy.

Manly and May unveiled the party's climate action plan two weeks ago.

The plan includes ending foreign oil imports and phasing out the sale of combustion engine vehicles.