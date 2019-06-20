

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





An artist who has been named one of Canadian Geographic magazine’s “Top 100 living Canadian explorers” is the focus of a new exhibit at Victoria’s Bateman Gallery.

“Into the Arctic” features more than 50 oil paintings by Cory Trépanier.

The paintings showcase breathtaking landscapes of rarely captured regions in Canada’s North.

The project took Trépanier more than a decade as he travelled 40,000 kilometres through national parks, Arctic communities and routes taken by explorers centuries ago.

Trépanier says the camera he brought was useful, but he still tried to sketch the images on site as much as possible.

“Painting in the field allows me to connect with the land emotionally. Often it’s hours of hiking until I find that place to set up that easel,” he said Thursday. “I really want to find that one experience that really sums it up.”

He says even with the increased popularity of photography, art like his won’t be replaced.

“Even in this day and age, where everyone is taking millions of photos on their smartphones, the power of individual, original art hanging one-on-one with people in a museum setting like this is something that will never go away,” he said.

“I think it has become even more important now because it connects people on that human level more viscerally.”

The exhibit is personal for Trépanier, whose life has been dedicated to creating pieces from four different expeditions.

“I want people to get a sense of what I felt when I was there,” he said. "A lot of times it was that depth, that seemingly endless distance, that you find in the Arctic. “

Trépanier says his most notable painting, “Great Glacier,” started as a smaller painting, done in a boat to get a wider perspective of a glacier.

“After the experience of painting a small study, I knew in that moment it was not going to satisfy the desire I had to try to convey the majesty of the North.”

Back in the studio in 2010, he stretched the painting to its current size (15 feet by 5.5 feet). It holds the title of the largest painting of the Canadian North ever created.

The exhibit will be on display at the Bateman Foundation Gallery of Nature until Nov. 3.