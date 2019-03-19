Ten days after Josh Bennett mysteriously vanished, his family says they’ve received tips that he may be in serious danger.

"I really just want to know he is breathing, that's it," his mother, Marlo Eveleigh, told CTV News. “I'm really concerned that the wrong people might be involved."

On March 9, Bennett enjoyed a night out with coworkers at the Langford Lanes bowling alley on Langford Parkway.

Surveillance photos show the 31-year-old bought beer at the Cascadia Liquor Store in Langford shortly before the bowling event, and also captured Bennett walking through an industrial area at 9:30 p.m.

Since then, there have only been questions about his whereabouts.

Bennett’s family says his cell phone has been turned off since his disappearance.

The family has been pleading with the public for tips, and say that after receiving some leads they believe Josh didn’t disappear on his own. They believe he could be in danger.

"By the tips that we are getting, and we need them to keep coming in, we think something has happened,” said Josh’s uncle, Clayton Leachman. “Josh has either been taken or something has happened of a criminal nature."

Family members are withholding exactly what tips led them to believe something nefarious has occurred, but say West Shore RCMP investigators have been made aware of the new information.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Bennett.

Anyone with information about Josh Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.