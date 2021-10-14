New supervised drug-inhalation site to open in downtown Victoria

Island Health says the inhalation site will operate for 10 months while the health authority continues to search for a permanent location for inhalation drug users. (File photo) Island Health says the inhalation site will operate for 10 months while the health authority continues to search for a permanent location for inhalation drug users. (File photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener