New sketch released for 10th anniversary of Victoria woman's disappearance

Victoria police released this sketch of Emma Fillipoff for the 10th anniversary of her disappearance. It shows an artist's rendering of what she may look like today. (VicPD) Victoria police released this sketch of Emma Fillipoff for the 10th anniversary of her disappearance. It shows an artist's rendering of what she may look like today. (VicPD)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario