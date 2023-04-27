New skatepark set to open on the West Shore

After a seven-year wait, a new skatepark in the West Shore is set to open in May.

Skateboarders and bikers are already riding the Thrifty Foods Skatepark, located behind the West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre. An official opening is planned for May 13.

“Selfishly, as skateboarder, I’m very excited but I’m also very excited for the community,” said Jimmy Miller, chair of the Westshore Skatepark Coalition (WSC).

“It’s an amenity that will prove itself and I’m so excited to see people prove it but also share in that moment with people that knew all along that it was going to be a win.”

The West Shore has been without a sanctioned skatepark park since 2015 when the skatepark near the original Belmont School site in Langford was closed and demolished to make way for the Belmont Market shopping centre.

The coalition worked tirelessly over that time with West Shore Parks and Recreation Society to make the new park a reality.

The 13,000-square-foot park was designed by Vancouver-based New Line Skateparks group. It consists of three areas, including a street section, a flow and pump zone and a replica pool finished with tiles and coping.

“My hope for this space is that it’s a place were people can come and enjoy, gather as a family, make new connections, make new friends, have a place where they can belong,” said Bobbi Neal, community program developer for West Shore Parks and Recreation.

In January, Thrifty Foods was announced as the title sponsor of the park with a three-year contract that will help support programming for the community as well as assist in annual operating costs.

“When the old skatepark was dismantled to make way for our new Belmont Thrifty Foods store, we made a commitment to be involved in a future skatepark. Now, several years later, we are proud to see that come to life,” said Mike Evanoff, a manager at the Belmont Thrifty Foods, in January.

“We hope the entire community will enjoy many years of skating and making memories at this new facility.”

The opening celebration starts at 1 p.m. on May 13 with a ribbon cutting, prizes and demonstrations.