New salmon monitoring system at Saanich river will prevent buffet for otters

A new salmon surveillance system is coming to the Colquitz River in Saanich, B.C., replacing what had become a death trap for the returning fish.

The Salmon in the City project and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) are working together to install a motion sensitive fish counting camera in order to monitor returning salmon.

The previous method of counting salmon, mainly Coho, used fish fence panels that trapped them until they could be counted and recorded. After, they'd be released to spawn upstream.

In recent years, however, hungry otters have discovered that the trapped salmon were a quick and easy meal, killing many of them before they could spawn.

"We want fish to freely pass upstream when they would like to and not be trapped then harassed by the otters," said Nicolette Watson, a stock assessment technician with the Fisheries and Oceans Canada who was on hand to help with new monitoring system last week.

An otter is pictured in the Colquitz River.

Every year, volunteers conduct the salmon count, recording up-to-date numbers and health information for DFO.

The new camera will record several frames per second when triggered which can be reviewed at any time, allowing observers to scan through the footage and record important information.

"Instead of manually counting each fish, which does hold them back in the trap, they are now going to have free passage through," said Dorothy Chambers with the Salmon in the City project.

"We will be able to review the footage so that we know the gender, the species, the age, whether there’s an adipose fin, that kind of information," she said.

There is more work to be done before the camera is operational, but the hope is it will be ready to go once salmon are able to spawn next.

The big concern right now for Chambers is the lack of rain and low water levels in the Colquitz River.

Salmon are gathering now and waiting in the Portage Inlet for the rains to come and fill the river so they can spawn.

Out of all the salmon species, Coho are having a particularly hard time surviving in the wild.

With this new monitoring system, it is hoped that the information gathered will help the success rate of salmon along the urban river.

You can learn more about the Salmon in the City project at the Colquitz Coalition website.