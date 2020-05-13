VICTORIA -- More than 70 affordable homes for seniors, people with disabilities and families will soon be move-in ready in Saanich.

Located in the Uptown neighbourhood on Carey Road, the Westwiew building is a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments.

The 73 new affordable homes are the result of a partnership between the province, the Capital Regional District (CRD) and the Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC).

"The District of Saanich is delighted to be stepping up again with BC Housing and the CRD to enable more affordable homes," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a news release Wednesday. "Saanich is already home to many supported, assisted and affordable homes."

For people with low incomes, 15 of the suites will be rented at the provincial income assistance rate. For those people with low to moderate income, 29 units will be rent-geared-to-income with the rent set at 30 per cent of their income. Another 29 apartments will be rented at affordable rates.

"Affordable housing is needed in our community now more than ever," said Saanich South MLA Lana Popham.

"These 73 new homes will make a big difference and provide security and peace of mind for the people who will call this building home."

The CRHC will own and operate the building and is partnering with the Independent Living Housing Society to provide five fully accessible ground-floor units, as well as an office for the society's programming.

The society will select residents for the five designated accessible units.

"Finding a place to live can be particularly challenging for people with disabilities especially when accessible housing is a necessary requirement," said society president Heidi Bada. "The Independent Living Housing Society believes that good living starts with home, and this housing development provides an opportunity for us to support more people with disabilities to make a home in this community."

The CRD provided the land and $1 million in cash equity and the B.C. government provided $8.5 million in construction financing and $7.1 million in grants for the affordable housing project.

Residents will begin moving into their new homes on Friday.

Move-in dates will be staggered to ensure resident safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assigning specific times for move-in will mean residents have minimal contact with each other in hallways and elevators.