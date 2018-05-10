

CTV Vancouver Island





Police have released a photo of a second longboard stolen in a Victoria playground robbery that left a youth with serious facial injuries.

The robbery occurred Tues., May 1 at Quadra Heights playground in the 3100-block of Alder Street.

Two teens were robbed of their longboards and one of the victims was struck with one of the boards, resulting in injuries to his face that police described as "potentially life-altering."

One of the stolen longboards is described as a brand new full-size board with a distinct dark blue, white, grey and aquamarine pattern.

On Thursday police released a picture of the second stolen board, described as an arrowhead-shaped board with a wood grain patina and yellow wheels.

The board includes handwritten lettering near the front wheels on top of the board, and a "49" sticker near the bottom.

Investigators have yet to track down the two youths accused in the attack, who are both described as Aboriginal youths standing at about 5'3".

They're also looking to speak with a man who reportedly offered assistance to the young victim as he laid on the ground, but did not remain on scene to speak with investigators.

Those with information or anyone who recognizes the longboards is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.