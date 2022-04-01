New phone line launched to help Ukraine refugees, co-ordinate B.C. support

Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the steps of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on the steps of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving.

Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station

The head of Russia's space program said Saturday that the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the United States, the European Union, and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for lifting sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario