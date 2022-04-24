New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he’d arrived home. She did not.
“It’s kind of one of those sitting in the passenger seats of the vehicle going, ‘It’s weird!’” Jodi recalls.
The property was perfect, Jodi soon realized, except for the fence surrounding it.
“There are a lot of skis here,” Jodi recalls thinking with a laugh.
The fence was made from more than 250 pairs of skis, pointing into the air, with bindings still attached.
Jodi planned to remove them sooner than later, until three weeks after they bought the place, when her daughter discovered an old news story about the ski fence online.
“She came running up to the back of the property and said, ‘You’ve got to see this,’” Jodi recalls.
The video featured a man named Norm Bucsis, who said the fence started with a few of his old skis propped up beside the driveway. It inspired neighbours and friends to offer theirs.
“People just drop them off now,” Norm smiled, pointing to the bottom of his driveway.
He started placing the strangers’ skis on the fence after he stopped pursuing his passion for the slopes because of multiple health issues.
Although the skis were designed for going down mountains, Norm discovered they could be used for lifting up the spirits of the countless people who started visiting the fence. Norm said tourists from Australia, Japan, and Germany took pictures posing beside the fence.
“It makes me feel good,” Norm smiled, adding that although he retired from a career at the hospital, he was still being a caregiver of sorts.
“I hope (I’m making people happy) in my small way.”
“When I saw that video, my heart melted,” Jodi says. “And the ski fence became something totally different to me. I fell in love with it.”
Although Norm died before Jodi could let him know that, she eventually connected with his daughter Val Bucsis and expressed her appreciation for the fence.
“(I had) tears of joy for my dad,” Val says. “It was like, ‘Wow!’”
Val says the fence was her dad’s pride and joy.
“It’s the first thing he would tell people!” Val starts laughing, saying he wouldn’t even mention his children at first.
“He’d pull out these pictures of his ski fence!”
And when they heard the story behind the fence, they’d find themselves feeling unexpectedly better, like Jodi did.
“As long as we own this property, which we intend to for the rest of our lives, we will continue to add to the ski fence and Norm’s legacy,” Jodi says, adding it’s grown to include more than 300 pairs, and still attracts visitors around the world.
“It brings a smile to my face everyday!”
“(Dad) would love to know his ski fence was still going on and being talked about,” Val says.
And the fence is still doing its job — instead of keeping people out, inspiring joy that can’t be contained.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
Sunken Japan tour boat leaves 10 of 26 passengers dead
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.
The prime minister's official residence 'falls far short' compared to Canada's allies: report
The prime minister's official residence at 24 Sussex may be one of the most iconic buildings in Canada, but a new study says the aging heritage building 'falls far short' when compared to Canada’s allies.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
Vancouver
-
Byelection a battle over past and future for BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon, experts say
A byelection that could put new British Columbia Liberal leader Kevin Falcon back in the province's legislature is a race about the past and future, say both the candidates and political experts.
-
Tunnel-boring machine components for Broadway subway construction arrive in B.C.
The first shipment of parts for the custom-built tunnel-boring machines that will dig Vancouver's Broadway subway tunnels has arrived in B.C.
-
New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he'd arrived home. She did not.
Edmonton
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
'Couldn't be more excited': Fans and local businesses rejoice as Oilers secure playoff spot
For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
Ontario Progressive Conservatives campaigning as if COVID-19 is over
Experts say the pandemic will most likely colour the election campaign in some way, and it may even give the incumbent party a boost with voters when it comes to unmet promises.
-
Man injured, woman in custody after shooting in Brampton
A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Brampton early on Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3
Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker.
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
Montreal
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
With sovereignty off the table, Quebec Liberals struggling to connect with voters
Quebec's next provincial election is still more than five months away, but Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is already on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec's Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area
Quebec's Ministry of Transport (MTQ) said that Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area due to a risk of roadway collapse.
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Sydney call centre repays community with major donation
The big novelty cheque was only the tip of the iceberg for a story that started more than three years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Streets flooded as rain, snow continues to pelt Manitoba
Weather warnings remain across much of the province as a storm continues to pelt Manitoba with snow and rain, flooding city streets and forcing closures.
-
Trans-Canada closed west of Brandon due to storm
A winter storm has prompted a section of the Trans-Canada Highway to shut down.
-
'Definitely a concern': Winnipeggers battle overland flooding amid downpour
As Winnipeg continues to sit under a rainfall warning, residents are dealing with overland flooding.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge
The SIU says a 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Cambridge.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Regina
-
Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges
Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
-
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Barrie
-
Doug Ford to make an announcement in Huntsville
Ontario's Premier is expected to be in Huntsville Sunday to make an announcement.
-
New community fridge at Collingwood Youth Centre tackling food insecurity
A new partnership in Collingwood is working towards tackling food insecurity in the community.
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony
A group of 22 hockey players in Saskatoon were given a distinct honour as new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservative leadership hopeful swings through northern Ontario
Nearly 900 people packed the ballroom of the Radisson Hotel on Saturday to hear from the man that many are calling the 'front-runner' in the race for the Conservative leadership. Pierre Poilievre also made stops this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and North Bay.
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.