New Nanaimo fire hall unveils welcome pole, returns to heritage colours

A ceremony was held held outside Nanaimo's new fire hall Wednesday to unveil a new cedar welcome pole.

"When our firefighters go out to an emergency and come back, the welcome pole is bringing them back to their place of refuge to get ready for their next emergency," says Chief Tim Doyle of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

It was created by master carver Noel Brown and his team. The red cedar pole took about three years to complete.

Elders chose the figures that grace the pole to represent firefighters. It's meant to be a beacon of strength and protection for the community.

At the base of the pole is an eagle which brings prayers up to the creator, followed by a bear that gives strength and courage.

The top two elements are that of a treasure box and a wolf who sits on top.

"The box is what we hold really dearly close to us," says Brown. "That's what they do for us."

Brown adds that the wolf on top signifies strong family values.

"They stick together and take care of us," he says.

Crews have been responding to calls from the new fire hall since last year.

"This fire station truly does all the best practices," says Doyle.

The city's emergency operations centre has also been moved into the building. The new centre has the capability to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in case of an emergency.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is also going back to their heritage by rebranding with the colours of their past.

New fire apparatuses will be painted deep red, black and gold. They will also have Black Diamond Engine Company wording displayed on the new trucks as a nod to the late 1800s in the Harbour City.

"The colours were chosen to reflect our heritage," adds Doyle.

The heritage colours have also been integrated on the exterior of the new fire hall, as well as the welcome pole.

The $20-million project was on time and on budget, according to the city.