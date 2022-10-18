New mountain biking trails open at Thetis Lake park
After growing demand, consultation and planning, South Island mountain bikers are pumped about the region's newest addition to a popular park used by many different outdoor enthusiasts.
The Capital Regional District (CRD) has officially opened 12 kilometres of new sanctioned trails for mountain bikers to explore at Thetis Lake Regional Park.
The CRD says the new trails provide a safer, greater connection to nature and offers visitors an experience that differs from other mountain bike trails within the CRD parks system
Existing multi-use trails have been used by mountain bikers at Thetis Lake Regional Park for some time, as well as some unsanctioned trails in more sensitive areas of the park.
The planning of the new trails took into account the protection of those sensitive ecological areas and decommissioned several unsanctioned trails.
New signage has been installed on the sanctioned trails, which are ranked from easy to difficult, much like a ski hill with "green" being easiest and "black diamond" the most difficult.
The new trails are primarily "blue"-rated cross country trails and are designated as multi-use for a range of park users, including mountain bikers, walkers, hikers, and trail runners.
The South Island Mountain Bike Society (SIMBS) says the trail addition will complement the region's off-road trail network.
"It’s also going to be great because it links to our existing sanctioned riding areas," said Mahon Lamont, the director at large for SIMBS.
"You can almost imagine, it’s like a spine through an island of trails, so it’s going to be a really important link," said Lamont.
The CRD says the newly designated trails in Thetis Lake Regional Park fit within the existing management plan of the park, and were part of the short-term actions identified to support the Mountain Biking Advisory Committee’s Advice and Guidance Report.
In 2021, the CRD committed to building positive relationships with mountain biking communities in the region and to address the recreational needs of mountain bikers in regional parks, while giving consideration to other stakeholder needs and following the direction of approved management plans.
The designated trails within the park will be operated and maintained by the district through its existing parks budget.
The mountain biking community is excited to have access to trails closer to the city, allowing riders to ride to trails near urban areas, rather than driving out to the Hartland Landfill in Central Saanich where the Mount Work Regional Park mountain biking trail system is located.
Some of the new trails in Thetis Lake Regional Park now connect with the Mount Work Regional Park trails, giving riders new opportunities to explore.
"There’s a bunch of new bridges, which is awesome," said Lamont. "There’s some new routes that allow trails that we lost to be connected again, so that’s pretty cool."
The mountain bike advocate hopes people will get out and try the new trails now that they are officially opened.
More information, including a map of the trails, can be found on the CRD website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
NHL internal study finds its workforce is 84% white, Bettman says data will shape policies
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
-
Doug McCallum wants a re-count in Surrey's election: How he could get one, and who pays
Doug McCallum was gracious in defeat when he was ousted as Surrey's mayor in Saturday's election, but less than 72 hours later he announced he won't be conceding after all.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. vice-principal convicted on child porn charges
A former vice-principal from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been handed a lifetime teaching ban, months after he was convicted on child pornography charges.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
-
'My safety is my priority': Albertans protest location of proposed addictions recovery centre
Dozens of protesters lined a road near Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday over concerns that opening a new recovery centre on the outskirts of town will be a danger to the area.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Here's the best way to see the meteor shower in Toronto this week
The Orionid meteor shower is going to peak this week.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
UCP policy resolutions eye ban on anti-racism education, big cuts at Alberta Health Services
This weekend, the Alberta UCP is scheduled to hold its first annual general meeting with Premier Danielle Smith at the helm.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Kitchener
-
Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision
A portion of Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been closed due to a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speed up wedding plans
A Guelph couple receives community support after speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.
Regina
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
-
'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.
-
Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency
Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.
Barrie
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
-
Several Barrie roads to be closed for officers' funerals
Barrie Police Service will need to close several roads on Thursday, Oct. 20 for South Simcoe Service police officers' funerals.
Saskatoon
-
‘I just don't think it's right’: Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
-
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Bell Excellence Awards handed out in North Bay
The North Bay Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Bell Excellence Awards on Monday evening.