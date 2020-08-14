VICTORIA -- The next step of the McKenzie Interchange project is now complete. Starting Saturday, Aug. 15, southbound drivers on Highway 1 will begin using a new loop ramp at the McKenzie Interchange.

The loop ramp will let southbound drivers exit the highway onto Admirals Road or directly onto the overpass for McKenzie Avenue.

The B.C. government says that traffic signals at the interchange will be changed overnight Friday and on Saturday morning to adjust to the new traffic pattern.

The province says that during this time, all traffic lights will be turned off. Drivers are asked to follow all directions by traffic personnel in the area and to use extra caution will travelling through the interchange.

The McKenzie Interchange project began in 2016. It was first scheduled to finish by the end of 2018. It is now expected to be complete this summer at cost of $96 million.

Once complete, the overpass is expected to save commuters approximately 20 minutes in travel time.