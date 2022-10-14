New mayors elected in Victoria, Langford, Saanich and Colwood. Here's what you need to know

The results are in for municipal elections across B.C., leading to several surprises on Vancouver Island.

In a stunning upset, newcomer Scott Goodmanson was elected mayor of Langford, defeating long-time mayor Stew Young who had held the position since 1993.

In Victoria, Marianne Alto was named the new mayor, beating the other frontrunner Stephen Andrew.

A very tight race was held in Saanich, where former three-term councillor Dean Murdock won out against incumbent Fred Haynes by a narrow margin, with Murdock receiving 50.3 per cent of the votes against Haynes' 49.7 per cent – with only 152 votes dividing the two.

In Colwood, former councillor Doug Kobayashi defeated incumbent mayor Rob Martin, with 2,559 votes versus Martin's 1,216 votes.

Here's a closer look at the races in the largest Vancouver Island municipalities: