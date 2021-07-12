VICTORIA -- A new community home has opened in Campbell River for families who want to be near their children when they require care at the North Island Hospital.

The 10-bedroom home, Q̓ʷalayu House, is located beside the hospital and was inspired by Jeneece Place in Victoria, which has served as a home-away-from-home for families with children who are receiving care in the city.

Q̓ʷalayu House will welcome families from across the North Island region, including the nearby Gulf Islands, who need to travel to Campbell River for pediatric or maternal care.

The property includes a shared kitchen space, stocked pantry, laundry facilities, and several common areas – including a quiet area, play area, outdoor lounge, barbeque, basketball hoop and tricycle path.

The Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island says the design was based on input from families with lived experience.

"Q̓ʷalayu House was designed to serve as a true home away from home for families to alleviate stress during some of the most challenging periods of their lives," said the foundation in a release Monday.

The foundation adds that Campbell River is an important place to open a community home, as more than 25 per cent of children in the North Island region live in low-income households, and the number of mothers under 20 giving birth in the region is nearly three times higher than anywhere else in B.C.

While Q̓ʷalayu House opened Monday, families are not expected to move in until later this summer.

To reserve stays, the Children's Health Foundation says that health-care workers, social workers and other family support service staff will contact Q̓ʷalayu House on behalf of families. The length of stay will also be determined by health-care workers and other staff.

The foundation says that the community home will welcome everyone who lives in the region.

"Our work with ensuring cultural safety doesn’t stop with the building of the home," said Bryan Thomson, board chair of the foundation.

"Our foundation team is dedicated to continuing to learn from and listen to the experiences of Indigenous families so we can work hard to ensure that this will remain a culturally safe space for all families far into the future," he said.

Fundraising for the construction of Q̓ʷalayu House began in 2019. While most of the $7-million goal has been raised, the Children's Health Foundation is still looking to raise a final $1.8 million to help with operating costs over the next five years.