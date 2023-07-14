New Highway 14 lanes near Sooke to open

The B.C. government says two new lanes of Highway 14 near Sooke are expected to open Friday, as the highway improvement project nears completion.

The new lanes between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road will open by midday, according to the Transportation Ministry.

The speed limit through the area will be restored to its previous 60 km/h, up from the construction speed limit of 50 km/h.

New median barriers and paint lines are also in place.

Bus stops along the new corridor will also begin operating Friday, as will a new 45-car park-and-ride for transit users.

The remainder of the Highway 14 project is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.