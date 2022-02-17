New exhibits honouring Chinese-Canadian history open in Victoria's Fan Tan Alley

A new, temporary exhibit site that explores the history of Chinese-Canadians has opened in Fan Tan Alley in Victoria.

The display will include two exhibits, one called "First Steps: Chinese Canadian Journeys in Victoria," and another titled "Gold Mountain Dream!"

The First Steps exhibit will focus on the starting points of Chinese-Canadian settlers in Victoria, with Victoria's Chinatown being the oldest in the country.

Meanwhile, Gold Mountain Dream! examines the history of Chinese migrants in British Columbia during the 1850s in the search for gold.

The First Steps exhibit was produced by the Chinese Canadian Museum, in cooperation with Victoria Chinatown Museum Society, while Gold Mountain Dream was created by the Royal BC Museum in collaboration with the Canadian Museum of History.

"Opening this culturally relevant temporary exhibition in Victoria Chinatown, the oldest Chinatown in Canada, pays tribute to Chinese pioneers, and invites everyone to celebrate and take part in the living heritage of Chinese Canadian communities today," said Grace Wong, chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia, in a statement Thursday.

The exhibition site will be located at 10-14 Fan Tan Alley, on the narrowest street in Canada.

The site itself was built in 1912, and once was home to a gambling club called "Big Club," or "Ai Goon" in the Toisan dialect.

"Designated as one of Canada’s Historic Places, 10-14 Fan Tan Alley provided a refuge for Chinese pioneers to socialize and carry on their traditional ways during the era of (the) Chinese Exclusion Act when many Chinese men were prevented from reuniting with their families as immigration restrictions in effect barred virtually all Chinese from entering Canada," said the Chinese Canadian Museum Society in a release Thursday.

The exhibits will be on display from Feb. 18 until Sept. 30.

The opening of the site comes a week after the B.C. government announced $27.5 million in funding to the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia to purchase a historical building for a new museum site in Vancouver, and to expand the society.