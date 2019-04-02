

The second day of trial for a Port Alberni man charged in the death on his infant daughter revealed new details of the case Tuesday.

Warren Baader is charged with manslaughter in the November 2016 death of his two-month-old daughter, Molly. Baader was 20 years old at the time.

The two paramedics who responded to the apartment on Redford Avenue testified that Baader had called 911 to report his baby was in her bassinet and was not breathing.

Emergency personnel were already on scene and giving CPR to Molly when the paramedics arrived.

One of the medics testified the baby was pale, waxy-looking and wasn’t moving. The medics used an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the child. Molly vomited a couple times and was soon rushed to Port Alberni’s West Coast General Hospital.

Both parents were present in the apartment and were visibly upset, they told the court.

The mother’s father-in-law also testified Tuesday, telling the court that Molly’s mom and baby had lived with him and his wife before moving back with Baader five days before the incident.

He said he got a phone call from Baader who said that Molly stopped breathing and was being taken to hospital.;

He testified that Molly was small but seemed otherwise healthy.

He said police later arrested Baader at BC Children’s Hospital, where Molly had been transferred.

Baader was initially charged with aggravated assault. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after Molly died from her injuries on Nov. 3, 2016.

The trial continues at Port Alberni Provincial Court Wednesday.